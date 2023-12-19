Tourists encouraged to tread lightly in the Shoalhaven this holiday season

A new campaign by Shoalhaven Tourism encourages tourists this holiday season to be respectful of the region when visiting.
The Conscious Travellers campaign features ten key messages for tourists to abide by while in the area that focus on ensuring a safe summer ahead.
Shoalhaven Council acting tourism and economic development manager Kristy Mayhew said peak and off peak seasons were prominent in the Shoalhaven and these key messages helped spread important information to keep people safe.
The idea came about following the black summer bushfires, when many tourists wanted to come to the region and help support the economy, but were unsure how to do it in the right way.
"We wanted to give our visitors a road map on how to be sensitive to community," Ms Mayhew said.
The messages were worked through with local stakeholders, including rangers and local RFS brigades to ensure safety messages were clearly portrayed and included.
Ms Mayhew said the messages are a useful tool for tourism operators and accomodation facilities being an ambassador to tourists in the area, they're able to display the messages as a reminder to be respectful and careful this busy season.
"They can pop these up in their businesses to take a minute and remind people of how to behave and things like that," Ms Mayhew said.
"It also reminds the operators to keep an eye on those different touch points to keep everyone safe."
With the recent launch of the Shoalhaven tourism guide and the 100 beaches challenge, Ms Mayhew also encouraged locals and visitors to find a new favourite beach this season, with hundreds around.
"We have just also launched our new travel guide, you can grab that on Shoalhaven travel guide," she said.
"You can find new and exciting things to do and the 100 beach challenge to find a new favourite, that's probably my hot tip for the season."
The travel guide can be found here.
