What we can expect weather-wise for Christmas Day in the Shoalhaven

A shower of rain or two might be on the cards for Christmas Day in Nowra this year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the official weather forecast for December 25 is: "Possible rain between 0-7mm, with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees."
It looks like it will be slightly cooler in Ulladulla for Christmas day lunch, the top temperature will be 22 degrees with a possible shower.
An onshore wind looks to bring partly or mostly cloudy conditions to much of coastal NSW, including Sydney.
One or two of these showers reach inland as far as Canberra - although rain looks reasonably unlikely for the nation's capital.
"With Christmas still a week away, the forecast is subject to change," senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
"However Australia can start preparing for the festive season with the likely weather in mind."
The volatile summer conditions are caused by a high pressure system that is strengthening and a trough off the north coast that is eroding, directing hot northerly winds into the state.
A second trough, currently over southwestern NSW, will move through southern and western areas during Tuesday, December 19, before stalling over the northeast mid-week.
This trough is forecast to trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms for Christmas
Need to know what's happening elsewhere?
A little bit further inland, Goulburn is forecast to reach 24 degrees on Christmas Day.
Further south, Batemans Bay's top temperature will be 24 degrees and expect a shower or two.
In Narooma it will be a bit cooler, with a top temperature forecast of 21 degrees and a possible shower.
Bowral will get to 21 degrees on Christmas day.
Sydney: Cloudy, with a high chance of showers. Southeasterly winds of 15 to 25kmh. A minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
Canberra: Partly cloudy, with a medium chance of showers. Easterlies of 15 to 25kmh. A minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Brisbane: Partly cloudy, with a high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. A minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.
Darwin: Partly cloudy, with a chance afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.
Perth: Partly cloudy, north-easterlies of 15 to 20kmh. A minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius.
Adelaide: Partly cloudy, south-easterlies of 20 to 30kmh. A minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Melbourne: Partly cloudy, with the chance of a shower. Southerlies of 20 to 30kmh. A minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.
Hobart: Cloudy, with the chance of a shower. Southerly winds of 15 to 25kmh. A minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.