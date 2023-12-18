South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Weather

What we can expect weather-wise for Christmas Day in the Shoalhaven

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 19 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bob Hanlon, AKA, the Jervis Bay Santa. Picture, supplied
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bob Hanlon, AKA, the Jervis Bay Santa. Picture, supplied

A shower of rain or two might be on the cards for Christmas Day in Nowra this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.