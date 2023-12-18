The Nowra Carols by Candlelight attracted thousands to Harry Sawkins Park

The Nowra Carols by Candlelight were a hit over the weekend, with thousands attending the annual event at Harry Sawkins Park.
Organised by the Bomaderry Nowra Lions Club, this was the 49th year running, and Bomaderry Nowra Lions Club president Bruce Murphy said he thought it may have been the biggest attendance yet, estimating over 2000 people came along.
"The energy was exceptional," Mr Murphy said.
"The crowd was quite big, and very vocal and all the kids really enjoyed themselves."
Crowds were serenaded by local talent, including The Candy Canes, Shoalhaven Community Choir, DanceWorks South Coast and SCIPA, SiRenics Family and so many more, featuring modern and traditional carols.
With uncertainty around whether the carols would take place earlier in the year, Mr Murphy said it was a relief it went ahead and the club was grateful to sponsors who helped the tradition continue.
"We feel we'd like to continue it on and keep it going, it's something good for the community," he said.
"We took the most amount of money through our caravan this year in selling our raffle tickets and things, so that's very good as well," he said.
The event costs about $20,000 each year to put on so the money raised by the Lions Club goes directly to supporting the event and funding back into community.
"Being that it was the 49th carols we've had, it's a big milestone," Mr Murphy said.
"We just need to find some extra help for the future, to find some new members or maybe a partner with younger people."
The Lions Club is open for anyone to join and is always recruiting new members, for more information head to your local club for more information.
