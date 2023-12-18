NSW RFS Vincentia Brigade spreads Christmas cheer in Hyams Beach and Old Erowal Bay

The NSW RFS Vincentia Brigade toured with Santa on Sunday to show him the streets of Hyams Beach and Old Erowal Bay, where he was able to get Christmas orders in early from local residents.
Trucks were decked out with tinsel, bells, and streamers to give Santa (Mark Crowther) a festive sleigh alternative, where the trip began in Hyams Beach before heading to Old Erowal Bay.
Brigade volunteers and crew members collected donations for what is predicted to be a busy season ahead, with sirens and carols blaring, they handed out lollies and sweets to kids who caught a glimpse of Santa.
Shoalhaven Fire Control Centre's inspector Bradley Collins said the Santa Runs were mainly about bringing joy to the community, and they did just that over the weekend.
"It's an opportunity for the kids to see Santa," Mr Collins said.
"The majority of the brigades are very community minded and very community connected.
"[The Santa Runs are] kind of the brigades way of giving back to the community at a time of year when there is heightened awareness."
Summer can be a dangerous time in Australia and these visits provided the perfect opportunity for local brigades to do some community engagement.
Most brigades generally do a Santa Run in their local area, and residents interested about when and where Santa will be should monitor their local brigade's Facebook page.
If residents require further information contact the Shoalhaven District Facebook page.
