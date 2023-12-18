TAFE NSW automotive teacher shares tips for Christmas holiday car trips

Check tyre pressure on all tyres, including the spare. "Follow your owner's manual to ensure what the optimum inflation level is," he said. "Underinflated tyres are a leading cause of tyre blowout. This one's important not only to prolong the life of the tyres but to make sure you and your family stay safe on the road. Also check the wear indicator on your tyres. The grooves in your tyres should be at least three millimeters deep."

Check the wiper blades. "An effective set of windscreen wipers ensure you can see the road clearly," he said. "Check the blades for any splits in the rubber edge. New wiper blades cost only about $30 a pair and are simple to replace."

Check the oil. Mr Malmborg said oil is the lifeblood of your engine, providing lubrication for the moving parts inside the engine while also cooling and cleaning these parts so your car continues to run smoothly. "To check your engine oil, locate your dipstick underneath the bonnet and make sure the oil level is between the two markers at the end of the dipstick. Top the oil up as needed," he said.