Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The annual Nowra Christmas Wonderland is opening on December 14, located in the Junction Street arcade. With a walk through Christmas street scape and photo opportunities at every turn, you can even write a letter to Santa. The grand opening begins at 4pm on Thursday, with a visit from Santa at 5pm. The street scape is free to visit and open 24-hours a day, until December 26.
The Culburra Bowling Club will be hosting carols on the green the Friday before Christmas. Starting at 4pm, there'll be live entertainment, family fun and a visit from Santa himself.
The Nowra Aquatic Park is hosting a weekly movie night this summer sure to help you cool off. Tickets are available for purchase on site, and movies alternate each week, with The Grinch (2019) the first to feature on December 22. The Splash Cafe will also be open on the event evenings, offering burgers, hot chips, cold drinks and more.
Featuring an assortment of handmade gift ideas, plants, crafts, clothing, jewellery and more, the Nowra Showground Market has something to appeal to any taste. For a bite to eat while you're there, The Family Cafe run by Yo Mama Kitchen will be open and WTF Donuts will be selling sweet treats and coffee all morning. The market is open from 8.30am to 1pm.
The Sussex Inlet carols by Candlelight will feature everyones favourite Christmas carols, and fittingly held on Christmas eve. From 6pm to 9pm, the event will be held on the reserve at the Sussex Inlet RSL club, with candles available to purchase on the day to support the Sussex Inlet Cancer Support Group.
The Huskisson Carnival will officially open next week, with over 20 carnival rides, sideshow games, show bags, face painting and more, it's the perfect place for families this summer. The carnival offers a selection of fan favourite foods, including corn dogs, popcorn and fairy floss. Arm bands can be bought on site or in advance online.
