Nowra Community Food Store's Christmas hamper drive in need of sponsors

The Nowra Community Food Store is calling on support for their Christmas hampers to help families and community members in need at this time of year.
Managing director Jemma Tribe said the food store is encouraging individuals and businesses to sponsor their $35 pay it forward hampers, which can either be allocated by the store or given directly to a family in need.
"As cost of living increases, people are finding it hard to make every day ends meet, but when it comes to Christmas and going above and beyond with needing to buy gifts and extra food to make things feel extra special, it's a lot of financial pressure and there's often not that buffer in accounts to do that," Ms Tribe said
With 48 hampers left in need of sponsors, locals have been getting behind the cause, including iv coffee, Berry, which sponsored 15 hampers, Ison Plumbing with 6 and Nowra Uniting Church was another major pledged sponsor.
The food store had a significant increase in people accessing their services this year, and the Christmas hampers included similar pantry items to their essentials hamper, with additional Christmas themed treats, like pudding, custard and lollies.
"Week on week, we're just getting more and more new customers, people who we haven't seen before," Ms Tribe said.
"We'll have people come in and say I've got a job and I have my family to feed and only have about $5 left, am I allowed to come in?
"And of course we say yes."
Individuals can get involved as well as single sponsors added up, and beyond Christmas the food stores standard hampers are still in need of support each week.
