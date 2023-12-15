Nowra Shine Bright Christmas Wonderland lights up the CBD

Nowra Shine Bright Christmas Wonderland is back again, lighting up the CBD with dazzling lights, more Christmas trees than you could imagine and plenty of festive spirit to go around.
Opened on December 14 by Shoalhaven City Council councillors Serena Copley and Patricia White, the display offers a free event in Nowra to encourage locals and tourists into the CBD and share in the festive spirit.
The Christmas Wonderland will be open 24/7, and close on December 26 and there's plenty of photo opportunities spread across the display, there's even an opportunity to post a letter to Santa before Christmas, with the help of Rotary.
"This is a space where families can come down to during the day or at night to see it lit up with twinkle lights, It's beautiful," Cr Copley said.
"Santa is here over the period so you can take your Santa photos and just really enjoy a festive space with your family at no cost, which I think is very important with the cost of living at the moment."
The event is organised by the CBD revitalisation committee, with CBD based ratepayers pay additional funds to council to fund displays like this.
"I just really want to thank the cbd ratepayers for funding this, if it wasn't for them we wouldn't be able to have this," Cr White said.
The event has 24-hour security, and CCTV to ensure the Christmas Wonderland is safe for visitors throughout the 12 days it is displayed.
