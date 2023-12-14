Think Regional launched to promote careers on the South Coast

A new initiative to help South Coast businesses recruit staff has been launched in Nowra.
Think Regional is the brainchild of recruitment and talent acquisition specialist Anna Finch, who said there had been a huge increase in exciting and rewarding careers on offer throughout the South Coast.
Yet while job opportunities were growing "We haven't done a good enough job of promoting them, and so the skills shortage has continued and expedited," Ms Finch said.
It left many young people thinking they needed to move to metropolitan areas to find exciting and challenging career opportunities, she said.
"A major strategy for Think Regional is to change the employment brand from the inside out," Ms Finch said.
"We have some high-end, really exciting careers available in our region, with businesses doing really amazing things, but the perception locally is that there's not a lot going on here, and we need to change that tune.
"We need to change it so that our local young ones, who are growing up here, know that they can stay if they want to stay, and they're not getting pushed out to metro areas to have that fulfilling career," Ms Finch said.
She also wanted to ensure that people looking at the region and its opportunities were "looking in to a positive story".
Ms Finch has been working on developing the Think Regional Model for six years, with its South Coast launch based on building a central careers platform combining information from a range of key businesses.
It was a collaborative approach to promoting the region and the career opportunities available, she said.
"Think Regional tells the stories of regional career builders and regional employers with the message that you really can have it all in regional Australia," Ms Finch said.
"There has never been a better time to promote regional areas like the South Coast, from manufacturing to defence, agriculture to construction, we have a vast array of opportunities available for skilled people seeking a fulfilling career whilst finding balance to enjoy life," she added.
Ms Finch has plans to continue developing the Think Regional website beyond the central careers platform, do provide pages featuring each of the industries prominent in the region, and talking about navigating careers in different industries.
"There's a lot more to go," she said.
She also has plans to expand to other regional areas.
