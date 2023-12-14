South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Think Regional launched to promote careers on the South Coast

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 15 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new initiative to help South Coast businesses recruit staff has been launched in Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.