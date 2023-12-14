Worrigee supermarket awarded for its outstanding deli

Worrigee's FoodWorks supermarket has Australia's best delicatessen section - according to the Australian United Retailers.
It presented the FoodWorks store with the title of Most Outstanding Deli Department of the Year at the 2023 AUR Store Excellence Awards.
The store's fresh food manager Michelle Maynard said what was offered was "a full continental deli".
While it offered a huge selection of deli meats and chesses, one of the most popular features is the warmer stocked with dishes ready to take home.
"We change things up all the time," Ms Maynard said.
"We're always trying new things."
She said roast chickens were proving popular, as was roast pork kept in the warmer, making sure the crackling remained crunchy.
The deli staff also put together platters for weekend entertaining, fresh sandwiches and snack packs for children to take to school.
Ms Maynard said there were many tradies in for lunch each day, and the deli staff made sure they had plenty to offer them.
"We try to support the local community, along with local suppliers," Ms Maynard said.
Worigee FoodWorks is a member of AUR - a network of more than 560 supermarkets, food and convenience stores spanning every state and territory in Australia.
