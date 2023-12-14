Micah Edwards looks to jazz up his studies at the Sydney Con

Four Nowra Christian School students have been named on the state's distinguished achiever list after achieving band six results in at least one subject.
Heading the list is Micah Edwards on North Nowra who reached band six in music 2, helping him to an ATAR of 94.15.
He plans to study jazz performance at Sydney University's Conservatorium of Music next year.
Micah, who had been studying the piano and trombone for several years, said he owed much of his success to staff at the Wollongong Conservatorium where he had been given a thorough grounding in jazz.
And he said he hoped to be able to play, compose and arrange the musical style.
"I was to be a composer and performer, and just do all sorts of stuff to do with music."
Micah said he had tried his hand at writing music, with varying degrees of success.
Others from the school to achieve band six results were Jessamine McPhail in visual arts), Isabella Cimador in visual arts and Darcy Thomas in maths standard.
Also achieving an ATAR in the 90s was Evelyn Anyon with 91.1.
She plans to study physiotherapy at university, after first completing Allied Health studies at TAFE.
School principal Graeme Jolliffe said this year's HSC results were among the best in the school's 43-year history.
Mr Joliffe said a high proportion of the school's students achieved band fives and above in at least one of their subjects, and more than 60 per cent of the Year 12 had gained early entry to university.
"Many others have received apprenticeships/traineeships or intend to continue further education at TAFE," he said.
