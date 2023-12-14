Highest HSC results in over 15 years for Nowra Anglican College

Year 12 students at Nowra Anglican College have achieved the best results seen at the college in over 15 years.
Students achieving Band 5 and Band 6 results rose significantly this year, while the most successful subjects were English Advanced and Creative and Performing Arts.
Principal Lorrae Sampson was beyond proud of how hard students had worked, and said they were incredibly deserving of the results they achieved.
"I'm so excited for our students, and it's not just about the top students, it's about every student, I want them to do the best they possibly can in their futures," Ms Sampson said.
"The number of band six results have blown me away, they've sky rocketed.".
Three students have been selected to showcase their group performance at OnSTAGE next year, which is highly competitive statewide show of exemplary HSC performances.
CAPA teacher Jane McIntosh said she felt amazing that the students achieved the results they did, but that she wasn't surprised considering how hard they'd worked.
"This particular year group have worked so hard," Ms McIntosh said.
"Their amazing results are a testament to the students' hard work."
Ava Robinson is one of the students nominated and selected for OnSTAGE, and said she was inspired by last year's performances where a moment in history was brought to life.
"I've always had such a passion for drama, and I just love it, so I was lucky enough to be nominated for not only drama, but for music, my monologue for drama and my group piece," Ms Robinson said.
"Both me and my two other group members decided that we wanted to do something that was an eye opener for the audience on something that everybody knows and then kind of bring a new light to that," Ms Robinson said.
"We did an absurdist piece on the Mona Lisa."
Ms Robinson planned to pursue performing arts further now that's she's graduated, and received a 91 in drama and music, an 87 in art, and she achieved an ATAR of 72.5.
"I'm relieved to be finished, but very excited for what's next," Ms Robinson said.
Madeleine Girling achieved NAC's top ATAR of 98.7, with all Band 6 results in Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion II and French Extension.
For her efforts, Ms Girling was awarded a place on the 2023 HSC Honour Roll and was ranked fifth in New South Wales for Studies of Religion II.
While Ms Girling received her results while travelling in Vietnam, her father Gregg Girling who remained in Australia couldn't be prouder of his daughters achievements.
Mr Girling said he and his wife often reminded Madeleine that the school year was a marathon not a sprint, as she put in such a mammoth effort with her studies in recent years.
"The last couple of years she's been really hyper focussed, it was really impressive that she was not only putting the hours in, but the way she went about that," Mr Girling said.
"We said to her, given the effort she's put in we would've been really proud of her whatever happened, and it's of course a really great result and we are super proud of her."
Madeleine has been accepted via early entry to study a Bachelor of Creative Intelligence and Innovation at University of Technology Sydney, she planned to work in business innovation and that particularly course allowed her to be adaptable in the future.
