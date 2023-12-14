Caitlin aims for the stars on the back of outstanding HSC results

Caitlin Fairs is aiming high after achieving an ATAR of 97.25 in the 2023 HSC results.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In fact the St John the Evangelist student is shooting for the stars as she hopes to study a space engineering course offered at Sydney University.
"That seems really interesting to me," the North Nowra teenager said.
Caitlin's results included being in the top band in maths extension one and two, along with being just below band six in her science subjects.
"I love STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] subjects," she said.
"I just love the problem solving and the fact there is one answer."
Caitlin said she had always been fascinated by "space and physics, the life cycle of stars, what goes on inside them, the chemical reactions".
However that natural curiosity had to be backed up by lots of work to achieve the highest result among the St Johns students.
Caitlin said she spent "a lot of time studying, but I love learning - it's one of my favourite things to do".
"Even when I didn't have assessments I would read books that were about the topics, just because I found it interesting and that's probably what helped me do well, because I really do love learning about the way the world works."
Caitlin said working in the space industry gave her a chance to continue that learning.
"Just being able to work in an industry that involves that - I feel that I would be able to do some interesting things."
Caitlin is one of four St Johns student to achieve ATARs above 90.
The others were Raphaella Creighton (92.75), Matt Harris (90.95) and Izabela Komadina (90.15).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.