Calling for photos of Shoalhaven babies born this year | PHOTOS

Sunny James Bryce is just one of the many babies born in the Shoalhaven this year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He is the beloved son of Terara couple Jake Bryce and Alana Williams.
Sunny was born on February 17 weighing 3960 kilograms.
He will feature in our end of year gallery.
We want to celebrate all the babies born this year in a gallery of photos, which will be shared at the close of 2023.
Email your baby photos to jackie.meyers@austcommunitymedia.com.au by Friday, December 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.