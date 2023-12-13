Cash stolen from tourists' car flushed through the pokies

A man who headed off to play poker machines after stealing thousands of dollars from a car in Nowra's Kinghorne Street has been jailed for at least two years.
Jake Terence Burns, 27, of Allowrie Crescent, Jamberoo, was jailed for three years and six months in the Nowra District Court, after pleading guilty to larceny, breaking into a house and stealing a car, with two years to be served before becoming eligible for parole.
He blamed the offences on falling back into drug use.
Burns told the court he had spent eight months in the community after being released from custody on bail from previous offences, and for much of that was working as a brickies' labourer.
His work helped him stay drug-free for six months and "in focus", but that changed after what he described as "a bad day".
That resulted in a relapse into drug use and he became unreliable and lost his job because "all I cared about was my next hit of drugs".
Then on December 19 or 20 last year he travelled to Wog Wog - a rural area south of Nerriga in the Budawang rages, breaking into a fam and stealing two motorbikes, tools, a generator, compressor, hunting knives, jewellery and more, along with a ute from the property.
It was found a few days later in bush at West Nowra.
DNA found in the ute and on a sledgehammer in the ransacked home were both matched to Burns.
A few weeks later on January 18, 2023, three Korean tourists who had arrived in Australia just two days earlier parked their hire car in Nowra's Kinghorne Street, while they visited a supermarket.
The driver had trouble locking the doors, according to evidence presented to the court, but left the vehicle thinking it was locked.
However a few minutes later Burns and a co-accused were walking past the vehicle and noticed it was unlocked, breaking in and stealing bags that contained $8700 in cash along with $750 in US currency, credit cards, a mobile phone and legal documents.
CCTV footage showed the pair visiting the Australian Hotel and the Shoalhaven Ex-Services Club, where they put hundreds of dollars through the poker machines.
Burns was arrested a few days later while driving a car, despite his licence being suspended.
In court he apologised to the victims of all his crimes, saying they did not deserve to face the problems he caused them.
"I don't like the person I was back then," he said.
"Once I was going down the wrong path it just kept snowballing."
Judge William Fitzsimmons noted Burns had suffered through "an extraordinarily difficult upbringing" that included being surrounded by drugs abuse and violence.
With his family struggling to obtain the bare necessities of life due to a lack of money, Burns was still a child when his mother started encouraging him to shoplift, Judge Fitzsimmons noted.
The problems did not stop when Burns was removed from the home and placed in foster care, an experience the judge said led to a recent diagnosis of PTSD.
Burns became homeless as a teenager, and his mental health declined as he fell in with an antisocial peer group, Judge Fitzsimmons said.
However he noted the genuine remorse Burns had shown, and his desire to turn his life around by distancing himself from antisocial influences of his past.
