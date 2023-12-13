Conviction quashed for breaching COVID restrictions

A Nowra man fined $3000 for breaching COVID restrictions has had his conviction quashed in the Nowra District Court.
But Stephen Mark Lymbery, 63, of Elder Crescent, was given a warning by Judge William Fitzsimmons about respecting the law.
During his appearance before the district court, and also while facing the Nowra Local Court last year, Mr Lymbery argued the Public Health Act was invalid.
"The main thing that I'm looking at is that the main legislation doesn't appear to have the correct royal ascent," he told the district court.
"I can't find any royal ascent for it, and that is on the basis that there hasn't been a constitutional governor-general since February 2, 1960."
But Judge Fitzsimmons detailed when the legislation was given the proper ascent in 2010, and said it "was a valid order, consistent with the most senior court in this state".
And he added, "I simply suggest that in your future dealings you take and be cognisant of the fact that we have laws in this state and in this country which, whether you agree with them or not, are valid and which citizens of this country must obey."
However it was not Mr Lymbery's questions about the validity of legislation, the Health Minister's rights to introduce restrictions or even his concerns about the Australian Government as an entity that resulted in the conviction being set aside.
Rather, Judge Fitzsimmons said he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Lymbery was aware of the restrictions that banned people from outdoor gatherings of more than two people.
The ban was introduced on August 20, 2021, and just two days later there were reports to Nowra Police of 10 to 15 people being gathered around a table at Nowra's Marriott Park with no social distancing and no-one wearing masks.
Police evidence presented to the court said several scattered when officers arrived, and Mr Lymbery, who was carrying a folder, appeared to be the organiser.
He was charged with unlawfully participating in an outdoor gathering in a stay at home area.
In court Mr Lymbery said he did not watch television or listen to the radio, and "I really didn't know that I wasn't meant to be outside."
He said while he was with two other people he had not organised anything, was not responsible for other people being in the same park, and the folder contained his mask exemption and a details of the public health act.
While prosecutor Ellen Dando said Mr Lymbery admitted using the internet and that "content was all over the internet at that time," Judge Fitzsimmons said answers given to police at the time he was charged raised doubts about Mr Lymbery's awareness of restrictions.
The conviction and fine were set aside.
