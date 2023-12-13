New camera keeping an eye on freight movement through Kangaroo Valley

A new solar powered traffic counting camera and machine is being installed beside Moss Vale Road in Kangaroo Valley in coming days.
Transport for NSW is installing the first machine learning traffic camera in southern NSW from Friday, December 15.
It is part of a trial using the new counting and classifying cameras to better understand freight movements to help reduce congestion, improve road safety outcomes, and encourage more efficient deliveries.
The world first technology is seen as another tool that can help manage growing freight volumes, which are expected to increase across the state by 28 per cent by 2036 over the 2018 level.
The camera takes high-definition pictures of heavy vehicles, which are then classified into the type of vehicle in transit and the type of cargo being transported.
This heavy vehicle traffic information helps Transport for NSW better understand freight movements, with the aim of assisting long-term planning for the movement of goods in NSW.
The cameras are not used for enforcement or monitoring people or private vehicles.
The locations of similar cameras across the state can be found here.
