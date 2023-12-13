Petition launched to help protect Bomaderry students

Growing traffic volumes on the Princes Highway through Bomaderry have prompted concerns about pedestrians who need to cross the increasingly busy roadway.
With predictions the situation is going to worsen as housing development between Bomaderry and Cambewarra ramps up, State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has joined with Bomaderry High School P and C representatives to launch a petition calling on the State Government to provide a safe pedestrian crossing point.
Mr Ward said problems crossing the highway impacted Bomaderry TAFE, the Nowra Anglican College, Bomaderry High School and Bomaderry Public School.
All were raising concerns "to ensure people, not just kids, but people are able to cross the highway safely",Mr Ward said.
"We're talking about four lanes of traffic without a single traffic light or safe crossing north of Bolong Road - that is just blatantly unreasonable," he said.
"We need to make sure that we have a crossing that doesn't hamper traffic, but at the same time ensures people are able to get across the highway safely because this is an accident waiting to happen."
Bomaderry High School's P and C has been calling for a safe crossing, with member Sherrin Waterhouse saying there were "hundreds" of students lining on the highway's western side.
P and C president Cath Philpott said the dangers extended beyond the Princes Highway's four lanes.
"Cambewarra Rd has become increasingly busy with the addition of the Woolworths Shopping Complex, so our school students need to navigate Cambewarra Road traffic along with crossing the Princes Highway," she said.
"The roundabout at McDonalds is an extremely dangerous traffic zone, and our students have nowhere to cross safely during the two busiest traffic periods of the day.
"The government cannot keep adding housing and commercial infrastructure to our area without providing the essential road safety facilities.
"Don't wait for a pedestrian to lose their life before something is done," Ms Philpott said.
Paul Philpott said he had seen students doing something he described as "the Frogger where they go out and come back, go out and come back", with safety concerns exacerbated by shrubs planted in the median strip reducing visibility.
He also raised concerns about the number of older residents trying to cross the highway to get to Aldi.
