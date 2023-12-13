South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Petition launched to help protect Bomaderry students

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 14 2023 - 7:01am, first published December 13 2023 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Growing traffic volumes on the Princes Highway through Bomaderry have prompted concerns about pedestrians who need to cross the increasingly busy roadway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.