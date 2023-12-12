U3A misses out as council votes to sell building in prime location

The Shoalhaven University of the Third Age's hopes of taking over premises recently vacated by the Shoalhaven Senior Citizens have been dashed.
Shoalhaven Council decided during confidential discussions as part of the December 11 meeting to sell the building at 39a Berry Street, Nowra, or seek a commercial lease.
The building had been used by the senior citizens to run a cafe, but a lack of volunteers and falling customer numbers forced it to close in recent weeks.
The U3A had asked to take over the building's lease on similar terms offered to the Shoalhaven District Senior Citizens Association, saying it would allow the senior citizens space to conduct regular meetings and other activities.
But with council's decision both the U3A and the senior citizens will be looking for alternative premises.
However Shoalhaven Council has offered some hope to the U3A, saying it will work with the organisation to look for alternative space in either a council-owned building or a private building.
Cr Paul Ell told the meeting there were "many other organisations" looking for alternative spaces after also outgrowing their premises.
And he called on council staff to provide a detailed report on all properties and buildings that could be made available to community organisations, and undertake and expression of interest process for these spaces.
He said he was "just looking at having a briefing and a broader discussion about those other locations and how we can go through an EOI process to make those spaces available to those other worthy community organisations as well".
Cr Ell said he realised the U3A group would be disappointed at missing out on the location in Berry Lane, but he was optimistic about "opportunity we have and the work the staff will undertake to hopefully support U3A in finding another location".
