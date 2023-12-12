Death Love Art at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery explores grief and remembrance

A rarely seen calibre of nationally sourced artworks makes up the newest art exhibition Nowra has on offer.
Death Love Art, takes audiences on a journey showcasing how different time periods and cultures dealt with loss and mourning.
On show at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery and open until February 3, the works highlight artistic expression that explored death, love and the ways mortality is processed.
Curated by Max Dingle, each body of work showcases different artistic methods, including 1st Century BC Egyptian funerary portraits as well as Ned Kelly's death mask, featuring Australian and international artists.
"Some of the greatest art - literature, music, painting and sculpture - has been when artists capture the raw essence of emotions when death and love intersect." Mr Dingle said.
"Death Love Art explores these effects in a major exhibition that encourages the viewer to consider their own emotional response to death and to gain insights into its transmutation through art."
Mr Dingle curated the pieces from many of Australia's high profile institutions, including National Gallery of Victoria, Heide Museum of Modern Art, MCA, Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (Powerhouse), and various private collections.
