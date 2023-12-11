The 'happiest 72-year-old in the world' is pain free after 44 years

Nowra's Dave Brodie describes himself as "the happiest 72-year-old in the world".
And as tears spill from his eyes while he speaks about being able to pick up his youngest grandchildren for the first time, it is easy to see why.
Mr Brodie was 21 when he fell from the back of an Army truck and was impaled on an SLR rifle and its bayonet.
He said he felt like he was dying, and had an out of body experience.
"The next vision I had was of looking down as men rushed in to help before I hit the ground - they lay me down and put me in the fetal position to remove the weapon," Mr Brodie said.
At hospital the wound was packed and re-packed with gauze soaked in saline solution to prevent an infection that would have killed him.
While he eventually recovered, it was a few years before Mr Brodie started battling chronic pain at age 28 due to a condition called proctalgia fugax.
"When it hits me I am for all intents and purposes impaled on the rifle for 30 minutes - the pain is exactly the same as the first day it happened," he said.
There was also PTSD when "I'd wake up every night impaled".
The condition caused crippling pain and vomiting, resulting in him being forced out of the police force where he was working after leaving the army.
He went to work as a mediator in the Attorney-General's department when "I fitted like a bum in a bucket", even working on the Assyrian conflict "which was given to me by Saddam Hussein, really".
But the crippling pain and vomiting took their toll there as well.
"I wasn't capable of keeping complex information in my head, I wasn't even capable of sitting during mediation sessions," Mr Brodie said.
That was in the early stages of a 44-year journey with chronic pain that ended only a few weeks ago, due to treatment organised through the Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre.
Mr Brodie said he visited the centre for help with transport after a spasm in his leg resulted in him crashing his car into a gutter, blowing his front tyres and causing his licence to cancelled.
But instead of just help with transport, staff at the veteran wellbeing centre took a detailed look at Mr Brodie's situation.
He said he was amazed by "the way they treat everyone with respect and dignity".
He was soon sent to Concord Hospital where "I got help with psychiatric, I got help with a review of my whole body, top to bottom, there were so many people there who helped me in a really big way."
That culminated in treatment from a pain specialist on November 5, including an injection into his coccyx.
"I woke up after it, thinking 'That's funny - nothing, not a bit of pain'," Mr Brodie said.
"I rolled over onto my stomach thinking 'This is going to hurt', but there was nothing.
"I slid off the bed like I have since I was 28, landed on my feet really gingerly, but there was nothing."
Mr Brodie said he even managed to stand up tall like a soldier after years of having to adopt a stooped posture to minimise pain following his 51 operations to repair damage left by the rifle and bayonet.
"In the short period since then to now I have lost weight, I can throw a punch, I have got movement, I have got strength," he said.
"It's just amazing, the difference in my being."
He said being pain-free after 44 years had transformed his life after he was reaching the end of his tether.
"To come through all that, after saying to [wife] Jenny that I don't want to be here just a while ago, and to get to here is a medical miracle," Mr Brodie said.
The biggest difference will come over Christmas, when Mr Brodie's family gathers and for the first time ever he will be able to pick up his two youngest grandchildren and hug them.
He said that was "beyond my wildest dreams", as his mental acuity was returning after a long battle with PTSD.
"In past, I had to sit like a bloody old grandpa and they would be put on my lap.
"But for me to be able to pick them up a really hug them after all this time is just amazing."
Mr Brodie is just one of the success stories coming through the Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre, which celebrated its first anniversary on Friday, December 8.
RSL NSW chair and Shoalhaven resident Sophie Ray said Mr Brodie's experience was typical of the wrap-around holistic care being offered in Nowra - which was the state's first veteran wellbeing centre.
"One of the beautiful things about this centre is it doesn't just do one or two things," Ms Ray said.
Instead it was fulfilling the aim of "building a community-based centre which caters specifically for the needs of veterans in the Illawarra Shoalhaven.," she said.
RSL LifeCare Veteran Services executive general manager, Dave Anderson, said the centre had been embraced by the community, with just on 1500 people checking in to access support during the first year.
"We must be doing something right because word of mouth is the primary way that people find out about the centres - so talk on bases, talk through groups that are connected with the bases, and then obviously the sub-branches as well," Mr Anderson said.
"It's really exciting for next year, what we'll be able to achieve in the second full year."
Head of veteran wellbeing centres for RSL LifeCare Veteran Services, James Dallas, said the centre was a "one-stop shop for veterans and their families".
It covered DVA claims and advocacy, an appeals department, and a veteran support co-ordinator offering financial assistance, and help with things such as employment and education.
It was also home to 21 other organisations including Open Arms providing mental health support, a counsellor, psychologist and peer to peer assistance, and Invictus which organised a range of events.
Mr Dallas said it was also just a place for people to come to, to help generate a sense of community for people who were often in the area without family support.
"It's beautiful when you see veterans and families coming together as a community,: he said.
That support lasted from the day someone enlisted in one of the defence forces until the day they died, he added.
