Neither fire nor flood broke the Christmas spirit of these South Coast farmers

After years of unpredictable weather the family behind the Parma Christmas Tree Farm hoped for a balanced season ahead.
Following bushfires and floods, Adam and Melissa Buhach are eager for their customers to return this Christmas and pick up a real tree to decorate.
The couple moved to the Parma farm in 2018 after purchasing the year prior, and in 2019 black summer bushfires took out over 1300 of their mature, ready-to-sell trees.
"After the fires you kind of panic a bit, because this is our livelihood," Ms Buhach said.
They planted double the following year and were hit with torrential rain shortly afterwards, which left their seedling trees sitting in a bed of water for over two weeks.
"They were just little babies and I was thinking oh my gosh, the water just isn't going down," Ms Buhach said.
"Anyone that tells you there's no such thing as climate change, this is it, it's been something different with the weather for the last five years."
Mr Buhach said they received three times between the annual rainfall average between 2021 and 2022 and they lost up to 30 per cent of their typical yield in recent years.
"We are still recovering and we're going to feel that recovery next year too," he said.
Despite the weather challenges thrown at them year-on-year, they continued with the tree farm, with the help of their three daughters, Ava, Lianna and Faith.
For a lot of their customers, Mr Buhach said being able to continue family tradition and collect their tree at the end of the year was an important milestone.
"Even one family bought a tree from the hill that had a burnt skirt on it from the bushfires, and they said they preferred it that way, it made it a more memorable experience for them that year," he said.
"I was a bit surprised at that, I like to try and have the trees as perfect as possible."
This year the farm opened three paddocks simultaneously for the first time, giving customers a variety to choose from, with families rolling in throughout the day ready to select and cut down their favourite tree.
Ms Buhach said it was an honour for them to feel apart of another family's tradition, and often three generations arrived together to pick their tree.
"They always tell us it's really memorable for them," she said.
Carl Planicka and Michelle Brown hoped to create a family tradition by picking out a real tree each year to create a memorable lead up to Christmas for their two children.
The pair had their three-year-old son Porter and one-year-old daughter Mila helping pick a tree, who were both eager to climb into the cart and go straight to the Christmas tree paddock.
"It's the novelty of it that we love," Ms Brown said.
"Since Porter was born, we've come back most years."
Jake Stannard picked up his tree on Friday afternoon, with five-year-old Ellie-Mae and seven-year-old Maklin keen to help.
Mr Stannard said they visit the farm nearly every year to pick out a tree, and his son Maklin was bursting to get out of school and get to the farm.
"Maklin's been wanting to come out all week, so I thought I'd pick him up from school and here we are," Mr Stannard said.
