South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Christmas twilight shopping extravaganza coming to Berry this week

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated December 14 2023 - 7:22am, first published December 13 2023 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christina Henrikkson from Long Weekend will be one of the participating stores in the Berry up late twilight shopping event. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Christina Henrikkson from Long Weekend will be one of the participating stores in the Berry up late twilight shopping event. Picture by Holly McGuinness

A Christmas twilight shopping event is coming to Berry this Friday, with plenty of options for last minute Christmas gifts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help