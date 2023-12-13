Christmas twilight shopping extravaganza coming to Berry this week

A Christmas twilight shopping event is coming to Berry this Friday, with plenty of options for last minute Christmas gifts.
Participating stores will be open outside of usual hours from 4pm to 7pm, on Friday December 15, making it the perfect opportunity to get in the festive spirit and support local businesses this Christmas.
For those gifting to someone who love the finer things in life, Claringbolds Fine Jewellery has a selection of antiques and jewels for sale.
Goldfish Toys will also be open on Friday, bursting with toys and games perfect for young and old.
Long Weekend Store, owned by Berry local Christina Henriksson is another participating store.
Ms Henriksson said the night is a great opportunity to support local businesses and a great way to finish up any last minute shopping in one place.
"We've got everything in Berry you could need, from fashion, homewares, candles, toys, and more," she said.
"You could really do all of your Christmas shopping here.
"We'll make it a nice night and there's plenty of great hospitality venues in town for dinner afterwards."
