Tough economic times bring out more generosity from the Bay and Basin community

The current tough economic climate has resulted in an outpouring of generosity from the Bay and Basin community in the lead-up to Christmas.
And it also created an outpouring of tears as gifts donated by the community were presented to community support organisation Care South on Monday, December.
Gifts and donations were gathered at the St Georges Basin Country Club, and Care South executive officer Renee Knight said she was "blown away" by the community's generosity.
Ms Knight said the amount of donations were about triple last year, and came at a time when things were particularly difficult for many families.
"We know how hard our communities are finding things this year - the cost of living, increases in interest rates, and we probably were not expecting things to be as amazing as they were last year with people's generosity, but walking in here today is just overwhelming," she said.
The donation went beyond the regular toys and gifts, with the Bay and Basin Community Support Group combining with the St Georges Basin Country Club to donate $3000.
Country Club board member Bob Proudfoot said the cash would help pay for gift vouchers for older children.
He said there were many individuals who showed amazing generosity to support the Christmas giving tree, including Gong LUG which donated $1500 from a Lego show, Nigel and Sarah Burnet who donated $1200 of gifts, Toy World Vincentia which donated many items including a trampoline, and Tullula and Graham who held a series of events to which all guests were required to bring a child's toy for donation.
Ms Knight said the donations would bring smiles to the faces on many children this Christmas because "for a lots of the people that we support, there will be nothing under the tree".
Financial stresses were having wide-ranging impacts on the local community, Ms Knight said.
"We are seeing more and more young people coming into care, we are seeing increases in domestic violence, so it's been a really, really hard year for individuals," she said.
There were even an increasing number of homeowners needing help or being forced to sell their homes on the back of increasing interest rates and rising costs, then facing an incredible competitive rental market when people were negotiating with landlords and offering rental above the asking price, just to secure a roof over their heads.
Ms Knight said Care South was working with governments of all levels, trying to get more affordable accommodation in the region.
