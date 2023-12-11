New COVID-19 vaccine a reminder to boost your protection

With a new COVID-19 vaccine available from today, December 11, doctors in Shoalhaven and Illawarra are encouraging people to get vaccinated if they have not had their recommended dose(s) for 2023.
"This new vaccine is a good reminder for people to ensure they are up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations, especially as the holiday season approaches," said medical director with the South Eastern Primary Health Network, Dr Katherine Michelmore.
"Many of us will attend social gatherings over the next few weeks and may have contact with people who are vulnerable.
"The new vaccines have been found to provide improved protection against the COVID-19 strains circulating in the community, which could be life saving for some members of our community."
Dr Michelmore said while the new COVID-19 vaccine was preferred over other vaccines, people should discuss with their GP which vaccine was best for their circumstances.
"All currently available COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect against severe disease," she said.
"It is recommended that everyone at risk of severe illness - that is, everyone aged 65 years and over as well as younger adults who have medical comorbidities, disability or complex health needs - have their 2023 booster dose."
You can check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines here.
To book a vaccination appointment view the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.
