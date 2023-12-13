Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The annual Nowra Christmas Wonderland is opening on December 14, located in the Junction Street arcade. With a walk through Christmas street scape and photo opportunities at every turn, you can even write a letter to Santa. The grand opening begins at 4pm on Thursday, with a visit from Santa at 5pm. The street scape is free to visit and open 24-hours a day, until December 26.
The Death Love Art exhibition will feature at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Berry Street, Nowra.Artists featuring in the exhibit include, Tony Albert, Claire Healey and Sean Cordiero, Joy Hester, Sally Morgan, Sidney Nolan, Gary Shead, and Salvatore Zofrea. Artists have explored the relationship between death and art, in various mediums, highlighting human mortality and the way in which this is grieved and processed.
In need of some last minute Christmas gifts and wanting to support locally owned businesses? Berry twilight Christmas shopping is back this year for one night only, with shops up late from 4pm to 7pm on Friday night. There's plenty of gift options around, including homewares, accessories, boutique clothing, jewellery, books and so much more.
The Callala Bay carols will take place at the Callala Community Centre with an array of activities to enjoy. There's market stalls to wander, carols performed by the Nowra Salvation Army Band, a children's fancy dress parade, and even a visit from Santa. The event begins at 12noon and ends at 2pm, attendees can also bring along non-perishable items to be donated to the Salvation Army for families in need.
The annual 'Carols On The Corner' is back this year, hosted by Bomaderry Uniting Church. Located at 23 Bunberra Street, Bomaderry, the whole family is invited to join and celebrate Christmas, the event begins at 5pm.
One of Nowra's biggest carols by candlelight events, Carols In The Park is back this year, hosted by The Lions Club, Bomaderry at Harry Sawkins Park, Nowra. Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with family and friends as you enjoy a show from local musicians and performers, ending with a fireworks display. The evening begins at 6pm, but with the best spots filling up fast it's recommended to arrive early.
