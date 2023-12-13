Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Callala Bay carols will take place at the Callala Community Centre with an array of activities to enjoy. There's market stalls to wander, carols performed by the Nowra Salvation Army Band, a children's fancy dress parade, and even a visit from Santa. The event begins at 12noon and ends at 2pm, attendees can also bring along non-perishable items to be donated to the Salvation Army for families in need.

