Here is your chance to help guide council's financial sustainability

People can have their say on the services provided by Shoalhaven City Council to help guide decisions about achieving financial sustainability into the future.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Service Review Program follows an independent, expert review of council's finances which shows a forecast annual budget shortfall and recommends a range of measures to achieve financial sustainability.
Council, at a recent meeting, resolved to implement a number of strategies in response to the independent review.
Strategies include:
Achieving a target of $3 million in efficiency savings over the next four years
Reviewing service levels as part of an ongoing Service Review Program, and
To consider proposed options for a Special Rate Variation to be determined next year.
The Service Review Program, as Council moves towards a sustainable future, will play an important role in managing its budget.
"Council's long term financial sustainability will need a multifaceted approach, consideration needs to be given to where Council could improve efficiencies," said Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Dunshea.
"Given the range and standard of services that council currently delivers to the community is beyond what the current budget allows, we may have to look at what services should be considered for change."
A list of 80 direct services including the provision of libraries, swimming pools and community buildings, through to building and maintaining roads, footpaths and cycleways as well as legislated functions such as food inspections and development application assessments are all referenced in a services review survey now open for feedback.
People are asked to choose 10 services that should be the initial focus for review and possible service level reduction.
Council is also seeking feedback on what people consider the top 10 most valuable services that it provides to its residents, businesses and visitors.
A reminder also that council is seeking feedback on the draft Resourcing Strategy prior to January 10, which outlines how Council will manage its finance, assets and people to achieve the community's vision and goals.
Comments and themes from the Service Review survey will be summarised for Council consideration, alongside Council's 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey results and findings from the recent Liveability Census.
The Service Review Program survey and the SRV options survey are open until January 10 2024.
For exhibition documents and the full financial review head to Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.