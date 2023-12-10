South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Here is your chance to help guide council's financial sustainability

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 11 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People can have their say on the services provided by Shoalhaven City Council to help guide decisions about achieving financial sustainability into the future. Picture supplied
People can have their say on the services provided by Shoalhaven City Council to help guide decisions about achieving financial sustainability into the future. Picture supplied

People can have their say on the services provided by Shoalhaven City Council to help guide decisions about achieving financial sustainability into the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.