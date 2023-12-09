Man faces Nowra Local Court over alleged drug finds

A man arrested in Greenwell Point has faced Nowra Local Court on a range of drug offences.
Robert Mank, 48, was arrested on Thursday, December 7, when he arrived at the house that police from Raptor Squad South were already searching with the aid of a search warrant.
Officers had allegedly located and seized 42 grams of amphetamines, five grams of MDMA, $31,465 in cash and Fourth Reich paraphernalia before Mank arrived at the address.
Police had earlier raided a house in Koonawarra, allegedly finding a hydroponic setup growing cannabis plants.
Mank was charged with two counts of enhanced indoor cultivation of cannabis for a commercial purpose, supplying between an indictable and commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying between a small and indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime - more than $5000.
He appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on Friday, December 8.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused, with Mank due to reappear before the court on Friday, January 19.
