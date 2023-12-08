Community corrections order after woman punched in the head

A woman who punched an acquaintance in the head while she was walking along Nowra's Kalandar Street has been given a 12-month community corrections order.
Nowra Local Court heard Casey Lee Sharpley, 25, punched the older woman who was walking along Kalandar Street on June 20.
A police statement to the court said the victim saw Sharpley riding a scooter directly at her and while the victim tried to avoid a collision, Sharpley punched her from behind.
Sharpley was charged with assault and ordered to face Nowra Local Court on November 22, but when she failed to attend she was convicted in her absence and warrants were issued for her arrest.
The warrant resulted in her facing Nowra Local Court from custody on Wednesday, December 6, when her lawyer Hannah Dreher said family tensions contributed to the assault.
Magistrate Lisa Viney noted the incident was spontaneous, and ordered Sharpley to undertake counselling to address her volatility and tendency to use violence as part of the community corrections order.
Sharpley was released from custody to serve the order in the community.
