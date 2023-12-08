Changed traffic conditions as part of Nowra Bridge project

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, Pleasant Way and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads while night work is carried out as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
To minimise impacts to road users and for the safety of workers, work will be carried out between 6pm and 7am Sunday to Thursday nights, from Sunday December 3 to Thursday December 21, weather permitting.
Lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work will be in place.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night work, however there may be some changes.
A site shutdown will be in place over the Christmas period from 6pm Friday December 22 to 7am Monday January 8, 2024. There will be no construction work during this time. Motorists are advised reduced work zone speed limits will continue to be enforced.
Road users are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
