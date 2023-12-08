Heatwave to hit this weekend, sending temperatures soaring in the Shoalhaven

Temperatures are expected to soar 15 degrees above average this weekend, with a severe heatwave warning issued by The Bureau of Meteorology.
The low intensity heatwave will sweep across the coast, with the highest days predicted on Friday and Saturday, as temperatures are likely to reach up to 40 degrees celsius.
"Heatwave conditions continue across much of inland New South Wales, extending into coastal areas in the coming days," the Bureau of Meteorology stated on Thursday.
The Bureau said maximum temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 40s throughout large parts of NSW, 10 to 15 degrees above average.
Nowra temperatures are expected to reach around 40 degrees on Saturday, with an "extreme" UV Index of 11, while further south in Huskisson temperatures will soar to 39.
Worrigee seems to have the highest predicted temperature, reaching 41 on Saturday, but returning to 25 on Sunday.
On Saturday in Culburra it will reach up to 38 degrees, while Berry temperatures are predicted to soar to 40.
There's a chance of a thunderstorm sweeping the region in the afternoon as the temperatures drops before things cool off on Sunday.
The mercury in Nowra and Huskisson on Subnday is predicted to reach 24 degrees, with a chance of rain in the morning and afternoon, and a possible thunderstorm.
