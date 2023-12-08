The locals list for Christmas carols and concerts in the Shoalhaven

One of Nowra's biggest carols by candlelight events, Carols In The Park is back again this year, hosted by The Lions Club, Bomaderry at Harry Sawkins Park, Nowra. Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with family and friends as you enjoy a show from local musicians and performers and a fireworks display at the end of the night. The evening begins at 6pm, but with the best spots filling up fast we recommend you get there early, fireworks are at 9pm.