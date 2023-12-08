The locals list for Christmas carols and concerts in the Shoalhaven

The spirit of Christmas is spread far and wide across the Shoalhaven this year, with plenty of Christmas concerts and carols in the region for the whole family to enjoy.
St Peter's Anglican Church are hosting Carols On The Lawn with a barbecue, coffee van, ice cream truck, jumping castle and kids activities for the whole family to enjoy. Entry to the event is free, starting at 6pm and is located at 128 Scott Street, Shoalhaven Heads.
Kicking off with a barbecue at 6.30pm, the Cambewarra Carols will feature a performance from the Shoalhaven City Concert Band and the Food of Love Choir at the Village Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs to sit on and a gold coin donation.
Bring your friends, family and a picnic blanket to celebrate a night full of carols and kids activities. Hosted by the Nowra Baptist Church at 194 Old Southern Road, South Nowra, the evening begins with a barbecue at 6pm, and carols start at 7.30pm.
The Callala Bay carols will take place at the Callala Community Centre with an array of activities to enjoy. There's market stalls to wander, carols performed by the Nowra Salvation Army Band, a children's fancy dress parade, and even a visit from Santa. The event begins at 12noon and ends at 2pm, attendees can also bring along non-perishable items to be donated to the Salvation Army for families in need.
The annual 'Carols On The Corner' is back this year, hosted by Bomaderry Uniting Church. Located at 23 Bunberra Street, Bomaderry, the whole family is invited to join and celebrate Christmas, the event begins at 5pm.
One of Nowra's biggest carols by candlelight events, Carols In The Park is back again this year, hosted by The Lions Club, Bomaderry at Harry Sawkins Park, Nowra. Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with family and friends as you enjoy a show from local musicians and performers and a fireworks display at the end of the night. The evening begins at 6pm, but with the best spots filling up fast we recommend you get there early, fireworks are at 9pm.
Culburra Bowling Club will be hosting carols on the green the Friday before Christmas. Starting at 4pm, there'll be live entertainment, family fun and a visit from Santa himself.
