World-renowned performers head to the Shoalhaven in 2024

World-renowned performers are heading to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in 2024.
The centre has launched its program for the year ahead, featuring the biggest line-up of shows ever offered in the Shoalhaven.
Scattered among the features is a host of world-renowned performers including violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich, jazz icons Vince Jones and Paul Grabowsky, Bangarra Dance Theatre and Bell Shakespeare.
"In programming our 2024 season we've searched the nation and beyond for stories, dance, drama, physical theatre and music that are in tune with our audiences and will ensure they feel the power of connection," said Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre manager Karen Patterson.
"We are truly proud to present our most ambitious season to date featuring some of Australia's biggest names in the performing arts.
"Some works are informed by traditions handed down over tens of thousands of years, others were penned 400-plus years ago, and there are fresh works created in the here and now," she said.
"The common thread is they all have the power to speak to our hearts and minds, give us goosebumps, and above all entertain us."
The season's full rundown can be found here.
It starts on February 27 with Lost in Shanghai - a contemporary Asian Australian production written and performed by Jane Hutcheon.
It is a story of Austen's mother and her survival, telling the tale of an ordinary Eurasian family in extraordinary times, set against a backdrop of fading colonial opulence and looming war.
The world-renowned Bangarra Dance Theatre takes to the stage on March 6 with its production Yuleda - described as "an embodiment of harmony between story, vision and being".
It tells the story of the Anangu people of the Great Victorian Desert, and the moment traditional life collided with the industrial ambition of a growing nation when the two halves of the Transcontinental Railway met at the precious water soak on the edge of the Nullarbor, Yuldi Kapi.
The entertainment takes a much harder edge on May 10 when 27 Club hits the stage with a high-energy celebration of some of the greatest artists of the music industry.
The rock, grunge and soul supergroup will get you praying to the rock gods for more.
The Australian Chamber Orchestra will offer something different with its performances of the collective - The Lark Ascending on May 15 and 16.
Directed by Helena Rathbone, the concert that will set hearts soaring with music full of beauty and spirit.
The Merrigong Theatre Company Production of Dear Diary, written and performed by Kay Proudlove, has two performances on June 19.
Proudlove has been described as "whip-smart, hilarious and with the voice of an angel" - marking her as a rising star or Australia's performing arts scene.
Bell Shakespeare presents one of William Shakespeare's best-loved plays, A Midsummer Night's Dream, on June 20.
It is directed by Peter Evans, again proving how the company has mastered the art of presenting Shakespeare in a manner that is accessible to modern audiences, while still endearing those who love the tradition.
Indigenous stories from Nowra, Wallaga Lake and Eden feature on June 28 when Big hART presents the Bulla Midhong - 1 and 2 is 3 album launch and concert.
Featuring performers including Nooky, Ross Knight, Nikea Brooks-Hayes, Mark Leahy, Gabriela Green Olea and Kyle Wilson, the album and concert celebrate a deep connection to place and continues a lineage of story-sharing across Yuin country.
The Sydney Dance Company's offering Momenta comes to the Shoalhaven on July 3, after receiving widespread acclaim.
In fact The Wonderful World of Dance said, "Make no mistake, this is a serious contemporary dance company with highly trained, versatile dancers that deserves a place on the world stage."
Younger audiences will love The Listies show Make Some Noise on July 24.
The guys who presented Hamlet- Prince of Skidmark at the SEC earlier this year are back with an insane mixtape of silly songs, stupid sketches and crazy clowning.
Grammy award winner and internationally renowned violinist Augustin Hadelich is one of the world's most sought-after musicians, and heads to the Shoalhaven with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra on August 18.
This concert celebrates the full expressive potential of this elegant, poetic instrument, and the richness of music for small orchestra in works by JS Bach, Shostakovich and more.
A Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company production The Visitors on August 20 looks at one of the most momentous days in Australia's history.
Set on a sandstone escarpment overlooking Sydney Harbour in January, 1788, The Visitors is a riveting insight into one of the most impactful and painful days in Australia's history, and a hugely entertaining study of how communities respond to change and the unknown.
Two of Australia's finest classical musicians, Sharon and Slava Grigoryan, show off their talent while presenting works fdor cello and guitar on August 24.
The performance is presented by RAZ Music in association with Musica Viva Australia.
Audiences around the world know of Li Cunxin, whose life story was told in the film Mao's Last Dancer.
And a children's version of that story is being presented the the Monkey Baa Theatre Company Production of The Peasant Prince, telling the true story of the 10-year-old boy sent from his village in rural China to take part in gruelling training before becoming a giant of the international dance scene.
The Melbourne Theatre Company production SLAP. BANG. KISS, written by Don Giovannoni, shows how people can unwittingly become symbols of a global revolution.
The performance on September 14 tracks three young people whose stories kick-start a series of events none of them could have anticipated.
Jazz music legends Vince Jones and Paul Grabowsky present music from their ARIA-award winning album Provenance on September 21.
The album is full of timeless songs including classics 'We've Only Just Begun' and 'Stella By Starlight' plus new compositions created by both these master craftsmen.
The season rounds out with another all-ages comedy, Le Gros Orteil's The Librarian, on September 30.
It features a librarian who really gets lost in the books he reads, and as reality disappears he suddenly turns into a bunch of strange and silly characters who perform acrobatics, balancing, juggling, breakdancing, and beatboxing.
