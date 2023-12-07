South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

World-renowned performers head to the Shoalhaven in 2024

GE
By Glenn Ellard
December 7 2023 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

World-renowned performers are heading to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.