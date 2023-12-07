Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Moss Vale Road, at Barrengarry and Cambewarra mountains, while geotechnical investigations and vegetation clearing are carried out at landslip damage sites.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Work will be carried out on Sunday, December 10 from 4pm to 6pm near the eastbound Barrengarry Rest Area.
Work will be carried out on Cambewarra Mountain from 7pm Sunday December 10 to 5am Monday December 11.
Work will be carried out at several sites on Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry Mountain between 7am and 5pm from Monday December 11 to Friday December 15, weather permitting.
Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.