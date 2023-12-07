South Coast Register
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Council recognised for its net zero emissions target

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven City Council has received a gong for bringing forward its net zero target by 15 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.