Shoalhaven Council recognised for its net zero emissions target

Shoalhaven City Council has received a gong for bringing forward its net zero target by 15 years.
The effort was recognised at the Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards.
The awards ceremony to recognise outstanding achievements in managing and protecting the environment was held in Sydney on December 5.
Shoalhaven won the local sustainability category for showing leadership by bringing forward its net zero emissions target from 2050 to 2035.
"The council is well on the way to achieving its target thanks to actions such as a power purchase agreement for more renewables (25 per cent in 2023 and 50 per cent by 2025), and installing 400kW solar PV and batteries at more than 25 council-owned halls and community assets," the local government peak said.
It was also helping residents to reduce emissions through community workshops, community energy efficiency kits, and the release of a Sustainable Living Guide, the judges noted.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation also collected two awards on the night.
It was recognised for its timber biomass for use in industry in the Illawarra, and taking action on invasive species by managing risks on high-risk pathways.
The full list of winners is here.
