Bendigo Community Bank helps to brighten Christmas for people in need

Nowra's Bendigo Community Bank branch is again collecting Christmas gifts to help those who will be struggling this year.
A Christmas giving tree has been set up in the bank offices in Kinghorne Street, collecting gifts and donations to be distributed through Anglicare Community Services and the Shoalhaven Mental Health Hub.
Branch manager Jason Cox said Anglicare was planning to lay out all donations, and let the families they were helping choose what they wanted.
"And it there's anything they don't want, we have connections with other organisations to help ensure donations go to those who need them most," Mr Cox said.
"Nothing gets wasted."
A large amount of new clothes have been donated by Valentino's for Men, while other business operators in the Nowra CBD including Sandra and Scruples had made generous cash donations, Mr Cox said.
Most of the donations will be picked up on Monday, December 18, but Mr Cox said anything donated before Christmas day would be distributed to people in need.
