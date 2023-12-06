South Coast Register
Recovery support for flood-affected South Coast communities

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:43pm
Lake Conjola flooding on November 28, 2023. Picture Gaven Hampstead
Lake Conjola flooding on November 28, 2023. Picture Gaven Hampstead

Disaster assistance is now available in the Bega Valley, Edward River, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven and Snowy Monaro Local Government Areas (LGAs) following severe flooding on November 28.

