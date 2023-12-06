South Coast Register
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

'Australia Post can't stand still': Fewer letter deliveries in new postal overhaul

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians are to get a reduced regular letter delivery from daily to every second day under government reforms designed to modernise Australia Post and keep the self-funded government-owned enterprise from seeking government handouts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.