South Coast Register
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

No phone, no worries: how Year 9 Kangaroo Valley students went without for six months

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:19am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scots College Year 9 students Darcy Spellsum and Oscar Tromlett at the Stanwell Tops Conference Centre and camp grounds on November 29, 2023 during their 200km trek from Kangaroo Valley to Sydney. Picture by Adam McLean.
Scots College Year 9 students Darcy Spellsum and Oscar Tromlett at the Stanwell Tops Conference Centre and camp grounds on November 29, 2023 during their 200km trek from Kangaroo Valley to Sydney. Picture by Adam McLean.

Students at many schools are banned from using their phones for about six hours per day, however one school upgraded the challenge to 24 hours for six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.