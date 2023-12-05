South Coast Register
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Bureau of Health Information figures show hospital improvements

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hospitals in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District have significantly reduced the overdue planned surgery waiting list by almost 64 per cent, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information data.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help