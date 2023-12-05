Three days after completing a paediatric refresher course, Roberto Gnecchi-Ruscone had to draw on everything he learned to help deliver a baby.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The firefighter from Bundanoon Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) was called to a hotel on November 30 with leading firefighter Adam Reeson, firefighter Stephen Edgar; and station officer Dennis Cornell.
The station responded to a Triple Zero call at about 3pm and when they arrived, were told the contractions were about a minute apart.
He helped guide the baby girl out and minutes later, she was born three weeks earlier than expected, when her mother was planning to be with friends.
The firefighters also gained advice from paramedics through a joint first responder app.
"While you're there, you're concentrating on what you're told, you have a big responsibility," Mr Gnecchi-Ruscone said.
He was trained through the FRNSW's Community First Responder medical assistance program, which covers life-saving medical intervention.
Paramedics then came to the hotel to take the mother and daughter to the hospital, where they are doing well.
Following the birth, the firefighter, who works as an architect, was full of adrenaline and "complete euphoria".
"It was very exciting, it was a magical moment," he said.
The news of his efforts has spread around Bundanoon, and he has been given the nickname "midwife".
It is the first birth for the firefighter, and the station gifted the baby with a FRNSW bear as a memento.
The architect said it was the second time this year the station has helped with a birth, with the first a couple of months ago in a Bundanoon public toilet.
They also assisted with a birth sometime in 2013.
Got a picture of a baby born this year? We want to celebrate all the babies born this year in a gallery of photos, which will be shared at the close of 2023.
Email your baby photos to sally.foy@austcommunitymedia.com.au by Friday, December 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.