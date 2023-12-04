More Shoalhaven residents will have a chance to be trained as doctors at Wollongong University's West Nowra campus.
The Federal Government has announced funding for 15 additional places in the Graduate School of Medicine, who will take part in end-to-end rural medical training.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said the end to end training concept was based on addressing the rural doctor crisis.
"End to end basically refers to bringing people in from rural areas to train, and then they actually do all their training in a rural area, and they stay away from the cities, and that way we know that more people are inclined to remain and work locally," Mrs Phillips said.
Wollongong University's Dean of Medicine, Professor Zsuzsoka Kecskes agreed taking rural students and providing all their training and placements in rural areas bore huge results.
"We know that if you take students or people who come from rural areas, and you train them rurally for a prolonged period of time, they become rural doctors, they become those rural GPs, surgeons, psychiatrists etc," Professor Kecskes said.
And while the Federal Government had funded an extra 15 places, Professor Kecskes said the university was also shifting its focus so that at least 15 of the other places in the course would have all training and placements in rural areas.
She said the university was committing to at least 15 more students being trained rurally, although it was "aiming for between 40 and 50".
The extra placements come with additional funding to cover the cost of not only the training, but expanded teaching facilities, extra staff and upgraded infrastructure, potentially even including housing on the campus grounds.
"This is a real investment in growing the number of rural students in those health roles," Mrs Phillips said.
"This is about making sure that we've got more rural training places right here, with the aim of having more GPs and doctors stay in our area."
Professor Kecskes said since the Graduate School of Medicine started at the Shoalhaven, 70 per cent of its graduates went on to become general practitioners, while 40 per cent remained to live and work in rural areas.
"This investment by government allows UOW to continue to invest in rural communities to ensure high quality medical training for our students, which is a strong pathway to addressing the medical workforce shortages in rural areas," she said.
"UOW commends the government on initiatives like this where universities can work with rural communities to embed medical training and ensure that students continue to learn from and work with communities to address workforce needs".
