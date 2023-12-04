From humble beginnings baking in a Nowra home, Espresso Boy Doughnuts is on the cusp of spreading beyond the Shoalhaven.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Business owner and experienced baker Craig Mitchell has just opened his third shop in Bomaderry, and has been fielding requests from people interested in franchising the business.
He said the initial requests had come from Huskisson, Shellharbour and Wollongong, although he had also been is discussions with franchise specialists.
Although he was quick to add, "I don't know if this little country boy is ready for it, but I feel like it's going to happen with or without me."
Mr Mitchell started baking doughnuts from his Nowra home, and was selling them at markets and several events for about five years.
But when COVID-19 hit and the markets closed down, he was offered the chance to use the Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club kiosk on weekends.
Mr Mitchell said COVID was a "blessing in disguise", as the surf club kiosk proved so popular he opened a store in Nowra, and more recently Bomaderry.
"The business has grown in a very short period of time," he said.
"In two years we've gone from two staff members to more than 20.
"It was five years before I got a shop, but as soon as it got an address it gained so much momentum, it's crazy."
Mr Mitchell said the success and rapid growth was due to being "super-friendly, affordable and consistent".
"We're local and approachable," he said, pointing out how the business supported many community groups and organisations, including giving donations to the Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club.
READ MORE:
"I'll never leave the Heads, the local community supported us, so I'll always be there for them."
While discussions about franchising have been focused on issues including purchasing procedures and seeing if the business model can be replicated and scaled up - "which it can be" - Mr Mitchell is more concerned about kitchen capacity.
He said he would need to build another kitchen if he was to supply any more shops, "or I will actually build them a kitchen and they will bake for themselves".
While the franchising discussion was continuing, Mr Mitchell and his "fantastic staff" are gearing up for a busy Christmas holdiays, with the Shoalhaven Heads and Nowra stores set to open seven days a week from Boxing Day.
Mr Mitchell said he hoped to have the Bomaderry store also open seven days a week, but that was still being finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.