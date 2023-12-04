Nowra Anglican College student Parri Barrele is among 26 young Australian's specially selected for the Olympic Change-Makers National Summit in Canberra this week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
As an eager tennis player, Ms Barrele, who is in year 12 said it was a huge honour to be selected and an incredible opportunity to pursue her passion for sport with other like minded young people.
"While I'm excited for the Summit itself, I am also excited for the journey it may lead me on as I explore the purpose and power of sport and the Olympic spirit," Ms Barrele.
As a member of Tennis NSW Youth Advisory Group, she has worked hard to encourage into tournaments and events along with aiming to boost participation in the region.
Ms Barrele had a particular focus on encouraging girls and young women into the sport, through her involvement in Tennis NSW future leaders program.
"Australia is a sports crazy nation but most people don't realise that grassroots participation is declining as the sports betting industry sky rockets," Ms Barrele said.
"At the Summit, I am looking forward to brainstorming ways to boost the play element of sport, capitalising on the Olympics to not only bring the nation together but also bring communities together."
Ms Barrele is also school prefect and sports captain, as she helped to organise carnival competitions and sporting events with friends and peers, aiming to get people off the sidelines and encourage them into the game.
"It is motivating to think that the perspectives of youth might play a role in shaping the Games so they remain a meaningful event that builds community spirit and infrastructure to encouraging ALL people get off the couch and to get on the court, field, park or beach," she said.
Participants were selected by a panel of Olympians from almost 1000 nominated applications from students across the country, where she will meet with other students and Olympians to discuss and preserve Australia's Olympic future.
Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll congratulated students and said it was inspiring to see the impact selected students had on their schools and local communities.
"While still at school they are already creating positive change in their communities, demonstrating the Olympic spirit from Darwin to Murrumbidgee, Launceston to Mindarie," Mr Carroll said.
"I look forward to meeting the 2023 Change-Makers in December and most importantly, hearing the students' ideas that can help progress the Olympic movement in a very exciting green and gold runway of opportunity as we approach Brisbane 2032."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.