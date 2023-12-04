South Coast Register
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra Anglican College student selected for Olympic Summit

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated December 4 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parri Barrele and Olympian Kyle Vander-Kuyp at the 2023 Olympic Change-Maker National Forum. Picture supplied
Parri Barrele and Olympian Kyle Vander-Kuyp at the 2023 Olympic Change-Maker National Forum. Picture supplied

Nowra Anglican College student Parri Barrele is among 26 young Australian's specially selected for the Olympic Change-Makers National Summit in Canberra this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.