Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Huskisson Hotel Charity Santa ride is back again this year, kicking off from the Holden Street Boat Ramp at 2.00pm, where riders will head towards the Huskisson Hotel on Owen Street. Tickets are $15 and the entry fee is donated to the local RFS. Upon arrival to the Hotel, riders are given a complimentary beer or soft drink and a sausage sizzle barbecue too. Tickets are available online at huskissonhotel.com.au/santa-ride.
The Death Love Art exhibition will feature at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Berry Street, Nowra.Artists featuring in the exhibit include, Tony Albert, Claire Healey and Sean Cordiero, Joy Hester, Sally Morgan, Sidney Nolan, Gary Shead, and Salvatore Zofrea. Artists have explored the relationship between death and art, in various mediums, highlighting human mortality and the way in which this is grieved and processed.
Celebrate Christmas with a stunning Santa on the Beach portrait with Jervis Bay as the backdrop. Don't miss Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Private 'early Christmas' / out of season bookings are also available. From 8am to 10am at Jervis Bay.
Come and sing-along to your favourite carols to get in the holiday spirit, held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, and featuring school choirs, and the Uniting Church Choir, Santa is rumoured to take time out of his busy schedule to visit too. So bring a picnic blanket, your best singing voice for an evening the whole family can enjoy.
With almost 100 stalls, the Huskisson Market will be open at the Huskisson Sportsground Sunday from 8.00am to 2.00pm. The market features an array of fresh produce, handmade products, vintage collectors items, clothing, arts and crafts, handmade gifts and much more. The market opens on the second Sunday of every month.
