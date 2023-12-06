South Coast Register
Thursday, 7 December 2023
What's on

Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
December 7 2023 - 8:00am
Huskisson Santa Ride

December 9

The Huskisson Hotel Charity Santa ride is back again this year, kicking off from the Holden Street Boat Ramp at 2.00pm, where riders will head towards the Huskisson Hotel on Owen Street. Tickets are $15 and the entry fee is donated to the local RFS. Upon arrival to the Hotel, riders are given a complimentary beer or soft drink and a sausage sizzle barbecue too. Tickets are available online at huskissonhotel.com.au/santa-ride.

