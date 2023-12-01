Man jailed over imitation pistol he described as 'a child's toy'

A man found in possession of an imitation pistol while on parole has been jailed for an extra 18 months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Jason Tattersall was sent back to jail for breaching his parole when police raided his home in Vost Drive, Sanctuary Point, on February 23, 2023.
And his jail time was extended when he faced the Nowra District Court on Friday, December 1, pleading guilty to possessing an unauthorised pistol, and not keeping it safely.
Judge William Fitzsimmons sentenced Tattersall to an extra 18 month behind bars, with 13 months to be served before being eligible for parole.
The sentence was backdated to September 1, 2023, taking account of time already served while balancing it with time he would have been in jail anyway after his parole was revoked.
The high-ranking official of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang was released on parole in March 2022, after being jailed for 14 years for a vicious attack on a teenager who was assaulted and had the word DOG forcibly tattooed on his forehead.
He was arrested on February 23, 2023, when police arrived at his home to serve firearms and weapons prohibition orders.
A search of the home found an imitation pistol in an unlocked safe in Tattersall's bedroom.
READ MORE:
"I don't know, it's not a gun, it's a bit small to be a bloody gun, isn't it," Tattersall told police at the time, according to agreed facts submitted to the court.
Tattersall's lawyer Phil Carey argued the pistol was, in fact, a child's toy, that was imported legally, passed through customs, and was delivered by Australia Post.
Judge Fitzsimmons conceded, "It is readily apparent that the imitation forearm is significantly smaller than a genuine firearm which it sought to replicate.
"However this does not exclude the potential of the firearm still being used for an improper purpose,
"This is particularly so in the context of it being in the possession of the offender, who effectively is a high-ranking officer in the Sydney chapter of an outlaw motorcycle gang," Judge Fitzsimmons said.
He said the offence was at the lowest end of objective seriousness, but was aggravated by the fact Tattersall was on parole at the time, making a full-term jail sentence the only appropriate punishment.
Tattersall will be eligible for release on parole on September 30, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.