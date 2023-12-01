South Coast Register
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Jason Tattersall ordered to serve at least another 13 months behind bars

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man jailed over imitation pistol he described as 'a child's toy'
Man jailed over imitation pistol he described as 'a child's toy'

A man found in possession of an imitation pistol while on parole has been jailed for an extra 18 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help