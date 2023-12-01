Following the launch of the debut single from Paul Greene and Vanessa (Ness) Muir's new project Caliko, they're touring with two local bands as part of the regional 'Sister cities' tour.
Touring alongside South Coast bands, Robyn Martin from Candello and Mayfair Lane, the tour, sponsored by Music NSW, was a hit with the first show in Huskisson on November 30, according to Mr Greene.
He said their new single, among other unheard songs, featured on their Sister Cities setlist and were a hit at the first show.
"The new project is getting some really great feedback, being our first single, no one knows anything about Caliko," Mr Greene said.
"I feel there's a real kind of country element to the way we write, approach harmonies and the story telling part to it.
"And Ness is a brilliant song writer, she has a really great way of creating fresh perspectives on a familiar topic."
The single, 'Everybody Knows' boasts a gritty urban beat in the beginning and then continues on to spotlight Ms Muir's vocals which harmonise with Mr Greene's baritone, matching the song's theme of unrequited love.
The duo are simultaneously working on their first album, which Mr Greene said will be different from their debut sound.
"It'll be quite varied and we haven't finished it yet, but we will have another single out early in 2024 and looking at getting the album out next year," he said.
Alongside workshopping new music, Caliko with Robyn Martin and Mayfair Lane will continue down the coast over the weekend, with back to back shows for the Sister Cities tour.
Mr Greene said the tour was a great way for the artists to express themselves in an authentic way, and share the love for their craft.
"That's in the room, it's amplified," he said.
"It feels to me that that's how I want the world to be all the time, and it's that point of community and allowing people to express themselves.
"It's very different to a big rock concert, this is more like being around close friends."
The Sister Cities tour is sponsored by MusicNSW and for ticketing information, see below.
Finding Fillmores, Kiama, Friday, December 1, click here.
Tukka Cafe, Moruya, Saturday, December 2, click here.
Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui, Sunday, December 3, click here.
