Jai Taylor warned appeal could result in a longer sentence

By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:06am, first published November 30 2023 - 4:48pm
Jailed man withdraws severity appeal after judge's warning
A man jailed for three years has withdrawn his appeal against the sentence's severity after being warned he could face more time behind bars.

