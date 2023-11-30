Jailed man withdraws severity appeal after judge's warning

A man jailed for three years has withdrawn his appeal against the sentence's severity after being warned he could face more time behind bars.
Jai Taylor, 33, was jailed when he faced the Nowra Local Court in July, pleading guilty to 205 offences including supplying and possessing a prohibited drug, 23 of using a carriage service to threaten to kill someone, 14 of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm, and 152 of breaching an apprehended violence order.
He was ordered to serve two years before being eligible for parole.
An appeal against the sentence's severity was brought before the Nowra District Court and Judge William Fitzsimmons on Thursday, November 30.
And he warned Taylor's lawyer Brett Ford the aggregate sentence was something he could look at, "but not in a way that is beneficial for your client".
The appeal was immediately withdrawn.
