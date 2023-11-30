The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is again providing a diverse range of morning matinees in 2024, with six performances scheduled.
The lineup is packed with extraordinary performers, and audiences are invited to make a day of it with their friends as a complimentary morning tea is offered from 10am before each show.
The line-up of entertainment ranges from Academy Award-winning songs to Cole Porter classics, from The Vallies Motown magic to the majesty of the Royal Australian Navy Band.
It starts with The Winner Is on Tuesday, March 18, when two powerhouse vocalists bring a century of Academy Award winning songs from the screen to the stage.
It is followed by Nina Simone - A Musical Life on Wednesday, May 1, showcasing the music of a consummate storyteller and one of the most extraordinary artists of the 20th century.
Simon Tedeschi and George Washingmachine team up to present Gershwin and More on Tuesday, June 11, presenting Gershwin favourites and classic jazz standards by Cole Porter, Oscar Peterson and more.
A performance bound to be popular is the Royal Australian Navy Band on Tuesday, September 24, showing musical military might from some of the nation's finest Defence Force musicians.
The Vallies will revive the suave 60s and rock and roll era sophistication on Tuesday, October 29, with their Rock 'N' Roll and Motown show.
Then on Tuesday, December 3, Silvie Paladino will celebrate Christmas with music showcasing her outstanding vocals and overflowing personality.
To enhance the morning matinee experience audiences can book a delicious post-show lunch.
Menus for all six lunches are now available to view on the Entertainment Centre website.
