Thursday, 30 November 2023
Officer attached to a southern region command to face Newtown Court

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:18pm
Senior police officer charged over alleged historic assault
A senior police officer attached to a southern region command has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident six years ago.

